CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 18,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on IVZ. TD Cowen began coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.02.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $20.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.50%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.97%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

