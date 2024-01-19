CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in A. O. Smith by 98,060.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,147,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139,027 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 180.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,190,000 after buying an additional 1,176,626 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,846,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after buying an additional 462,900 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 20.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,599,000 after buying an additional 360,409 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $76,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $80.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $57.45 and a 12 month high of $82.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

