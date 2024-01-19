CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,749.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,749.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,497 shares of company stock worth $1,721,497 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.20.

Shares of FFIV opened at $180.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $180.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.44.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.44 million. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. F5’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

