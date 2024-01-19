Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Cintas by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas stock opened at $592.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $569.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.42. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $423.06 and a 52 week high of $607.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.50.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

