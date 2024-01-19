Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,720 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 0.4% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Citigroup by 7.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Citigroup by 4.8% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $51.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.98. The firm has a market cap of $97.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $54.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

