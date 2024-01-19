Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on February 14th

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Citizens Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years. Citizens Financial Group has a payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CFG opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $192,928,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after buying an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,592,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,749,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,000,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,509 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFG. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.