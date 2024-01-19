CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in CMS Energy by 1,213.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.62.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,387,470. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $56.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.39. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $64.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.06.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

