Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.00

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 950392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRK shares. Pickering Energy Partners raised Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.38.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $376.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.10 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Comstock Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 1,481.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 302,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 283,310 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 3,792.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Stories

