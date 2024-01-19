Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 4,019 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.1% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $127,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,156,000 after buying an additional 92,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after buying an additional 27,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.31.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $357.90 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $361.00. The company has a market capitalization of $356.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.