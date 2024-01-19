Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GS opened at $376.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $389.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $362.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $481.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.