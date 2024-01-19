Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 14.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Copart by 52.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Copart by 5.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.18. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $51.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

