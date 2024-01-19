Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Corteva by 413.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,016,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,122,000 after purchasing an additional 36,745 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,889,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,810 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $44.41 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $65.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average of $49.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Insider Activity

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.32.

View Our Latest Report on CTVA

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.