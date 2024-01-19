Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Coty by 1,536.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Coty during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $12.10 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.90.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). Coty had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Coty in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coty in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.66 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.84.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

