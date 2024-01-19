Court Place Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Court Place Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 3.1% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $148.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,868 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,041 shares of company stock valued at $11,648,648. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.35.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

