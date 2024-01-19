CQS New City High Yield (NCYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 25th

CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CQS New City High Yield stock opened at GBX 51.16 ($0.65) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. The stock has a market cap of £269.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5,060.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 49.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 47.71. CQS New City High Yield has a 12-month low of GBX 43 ($0.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 54.40 ($0.69).

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

