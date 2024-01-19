Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $233.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.63.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

