Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.1% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 25,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Optas LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.28.

CVX stock opened at $141.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.42. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $187.81. The company has a market capitalization of $267.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

