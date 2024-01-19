D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.7% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $152.50 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $156.77. The company has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 6.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.60.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

