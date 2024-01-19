Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,721 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,745,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,814,000 after purchasing an additional 455,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,584,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $933,087,000 after buying an additional 25,333 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,907,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,299 shares of company stock worth $2,360,252. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $159.92 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $173.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.