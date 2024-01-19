Discover Financial Services (DFS) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on March 7th

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.

Discover Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Discover Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Discover Financial Services to earn $15.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 10.8 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $97.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.23 and a 200-day moving average of $97.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $122.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 274.6% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.24.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

