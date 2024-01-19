Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,905,993 shares of company stock worth $460,442,554. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

Dynatrace Trading Up 2.5 %

DT stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 100.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.13. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $57.11.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

