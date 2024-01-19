Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Raised by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 122,471.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,833,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $240.12 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $150.86 and a 1-year high of $244.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.80 and its 200-day moving average is $220.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

