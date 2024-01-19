Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on February 21st

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Entegris has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Entegris has a payout ratio of 8.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Entegris to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Price Performance

Entegris stock opened at $116.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 87.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.17. Entegris has a one year low of $69.37 and a one year high of $122.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $888.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.33 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENTG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Entegris by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 51.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.