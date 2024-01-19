Exchange Income Co. (EIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on February 15th

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

EIF opened at C$46.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$42.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$45.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.92.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$687.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$657.17 million. Exchange Income had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 3.0681668 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Cormark decreased their price target on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$61.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.39.

In related news, Director Edward Warkentin bought 1,115 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$44.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,995.04. Also, Director Donald Streuber purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$45.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$226,250.00. Company insiders own 6.15% of the company's stock.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

