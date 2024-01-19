Exchange Income Co. (EIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on February 15th

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
Exchange Income Stock Up 0.6 %
EIF opened at C$46.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$42.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$45.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.92.
Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$687.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$657.17 million. Exchange Income had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 3.0681668 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Exchange Income
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Edward Warkentin bought 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$44.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,995.04. In related news, Director Edward Warkentin bought 1,115 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$44.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,995.04. Also, Director Donald Streuber purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$45.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$226,250.00. Company insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.
Exchange Income Company Profile
Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Exchange Income
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Is 2024 the year of the dividend increase?
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- What does consumer price index measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.