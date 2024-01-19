Fastenal (FAST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on February 29th

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Fastenal has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. Fastenal has a payout ratio of 60.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fastenal to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.0%.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $67.93 on Friday. Fastenal has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $68.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average of $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Fastenal by 184.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

