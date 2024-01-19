Fastenal Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,209 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 45% compared to the typical volume of 2,217 call options.

Fastenal Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $67.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.05. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $68.69.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Fastenal by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fastenal by 272.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

