Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.57. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

