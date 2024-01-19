Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 462.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,024 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,284 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 65,746 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,376,000 after acquiring an additional 773,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PHM opened at $104.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.54. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $106.39.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.18.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

