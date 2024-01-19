Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in United Rentals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in United Rentals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 46.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp cut shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.92.

United Rentals Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of URI opened at $563.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $522.82 and its 200 day moving average is $474.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $585.50.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.16%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

