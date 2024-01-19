Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

HII stock opened at $260.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.27 and a 200-day moving average of $229.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $261.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 14.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

