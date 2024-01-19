Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.54 Million Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,641 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,718,000 after acquiring an additional 821,755 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,650,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.