Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,137,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,038,000 after buying an additional 122,841 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,371,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,076,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,905,993 shares of company stock worth $460,442,554 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE DT opened at $57.06 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $57.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 100.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average is $50.33.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.