Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Fastenal by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 488 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of FAST opened at $67.93 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $68.69. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average of $59.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fastenal

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.