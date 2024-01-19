Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,875,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,378,000 after buying an additional 626,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,226,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,880.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 276,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after buying an additional 292,218 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

TRV opened at $198.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $199.79.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.53.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

