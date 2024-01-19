Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 148 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 94,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth $400,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $45,343,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $382.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $394.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.63. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.80 and a twelve month high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

