Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 20,853 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,853 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. American National Bank purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 198.6% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $54.00 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $84.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.25.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

