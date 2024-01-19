Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,274 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in FirstCash by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $2,034,127.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,297,743 shares in the company, valued at $644,322,086.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $400,323.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,715.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $2,034,127.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,297,743 shares in the company, valued at $644,322,086.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,934 shares of company stock worth $17,567,743. Corporate insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $110.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.65. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.03.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $786.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.52 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.06%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

