Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 261 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 6.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 30.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 20,029 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 145.7% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 36,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 21,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $79.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day moving average is $76.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.99. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $481.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. Loop Capital upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

