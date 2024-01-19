First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 6,552 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.3% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $144.99 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $146.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,719 shares of company stock worth $25,983,525. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.