First City Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First City Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,727 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.0% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after buying an additional 1,388,130,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 55.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,769,000 after buying an additional 2,740,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.46.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $571.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.34, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $495.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.95. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $167.31 and a 52 week high of $576.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

