First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Position Reduced by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period.

Shares of FTCS opened at $80.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.70 and a fifty-two week high of $80.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day moving average is $76.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.4313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

