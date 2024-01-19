Fountainhead AM LLC Has $683,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 26.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,823,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,824 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.6% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.35.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,041 shares of company stock valued at $11,648,648 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $148.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $349.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.67 and a 200-day moving average of $150.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

