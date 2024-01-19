Gateley (Holdings) Plc (GTLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GTLY opened at GBX 145.25 ($1.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a market cap of £191.21 million, a PE ratio of 1,309.09 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 156.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.36. Gateley has a 52-week low of GBX 128 ($1.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 194 ($2.47).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gateley in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corporate, Business Services, People, and Property. The company offers a range of services, such as legal, banking, corporate, restructuring advisory, taxation, commercial, commercial dispute resolution, complex international litigation, reputation, media, and privacy law services.

