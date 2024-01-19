General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,036 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Down 1.3 %

GM opened at $34.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.49. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.52. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GM shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.79.

Read Our Latest Report on General Motors

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.