Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Greene County Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 37.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Greene County Bancorp Price Performance

Greene County Bancorp stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. Greene County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $454.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Greene County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GCBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 8,562.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 648.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 691.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.