GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the second quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GSK by 52.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,565.00.

GSK Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:GSK opened at $39.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $40.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.