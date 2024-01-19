Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,463 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 94,580.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 126,182,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,078,000 after acquiring an additional 126,049,679 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after buying an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 30.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,345,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 41.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,252,000 after purchasing an additional 947,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $185,421.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,570.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,021 shares of company stock valued at $886,454. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

