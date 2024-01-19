H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$210.45 million during the quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.