Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Gap Up to $81.75

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.75, but opened at $92.45. Impinj shares last traded at $90.29, with a volume of 325,217 shares.

PI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.73 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $89,849.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,533,440.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $32,489.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,239 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,200.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $89,849.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,041 shares in the company, valued at $22,533,440.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 106,705 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,329 and have sold 6,565 shares valued at $535,798. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 74.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 65.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 75.0% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

