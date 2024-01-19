Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Thomas Aj Frank Sells 13,189 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $1,155,752.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 525,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,042,642.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Friday, January 12th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,007 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total transaction of $1,148,518.10.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $1,115,307.65.

On Monday, January 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,146,828.48.

On Friday, January 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $1,126,723.68.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,968.57.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $88.82 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.58. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 7.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBKR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IBKR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,566,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,105,000 after purchasing an additional 308,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,754,000 after purchasing an additional 69,018 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,778,000 after purchasing an additional 68,013 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,834,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,529,000 after purchasing an additional 230,068 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,882,000 after purchasing an additional 189,555 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.